States fighting terrorism need to coordinate with us: Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Wednesday any countries targeting Islamic State militants and other extremist groups in Syria need to coordinate and cooperate with President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“Those who really do want to fight terrorism in Syria need to cooperate and coordinate the work with the government of Syria, whose army and military are fighting terrorism,” Moualem told a United Nations Security Council meeting on counter-terrorism.