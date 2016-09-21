Syria situation 'unacceptable', world needs to unite, Obama says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the situation in Syria is unacceptable and the world is not as unified as it should be to try to stop the more than five-year-old conflict.

A ceasefire in Syria, brokered by the United States and Russia, appears to have collapsed.

"We all know that what is happening in Syria ... is unacceptable," Obama told a summit on refugees on the sidelines of the annual gathering of leaders at the United Nations. "We are not as unified as we should be in pushing to make it stop."