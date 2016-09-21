FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria situation 'unacceptable', world needs to unite, Obama says
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 8:09 PM / a year ago

Syria situation 'unacceptable', world needs to unite, Obama says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the situation in Syria is unacceptable and the world is not as unified as it should be to try to stop the more than five-year-old conflict.

A ceasefire in Syria, brokered by the United States and Russia, appears to have collapsed.

"We all know that what is happening in Syria ... is unacceptable," Obama told a summit on refugees on the sidelines of the annual gathering of leaders at the United Nations. "We are not as unified as we should be in pushing to make it stop."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
