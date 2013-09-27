FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical arms watchdog agrees Syria plan, U.N. set to vote
September 27, 2013 / 10:58 PM / 4 years ago

Chemical arms watchdog agrees Syria plan, U.N. set to vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council on Friday adopted a decision on a plan to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal, enabling the U.N. Security Council to vote shortly on a draft resolution.

“White smoke in the Hague,” British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant announced on his Twitter feed. “OPCW decision adopted by consensus. UNSC (Security Council) can vote at 2000 (EDT).”

The OPCW, the international chemical weapons watchdog based in The Hague, confirmed the decision.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
