U.S. says "not done yet" on Syria U.N. draft resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday that progress has been made in discussions among the five permanent U.N. Security Council members on a draft resolution on eradicating Syria’s chemical weapons but there was still work to be done.

“We’re making progress but we’re not done yet,” a U.S. official told Reuters. The official was responding to earlier comments from Western diplomats that an agreement on the core of a draft resolution had been reached between Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.