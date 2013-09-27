FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian U.N. envoy hopes for Friday vote on Syria resolution
September 27, 2013 / 12:12 AM / 4 years ago

Russian U.N. envoy hopes for Friday vote on Syria resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. envoy said he hoped the U.N. Security Council would be able to vote on a resolution demanding the eradication of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal on Friday evening.

“We hope tomorrow night at ...(around) 8:00 p.m (0000 GMT on Saturday),” Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters on Thursday. “I know that some ministers are extending their stay in New York in order to participate in that vote.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by Louis Charbonneau

