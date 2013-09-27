Russian U.N. envoy hopes for Friday vote on Syria resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. envoy said he hoped the U.N. Security Council would be able to vote on a resolution demanding the eradication of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal on Friday evening.

“We hope tomorrow night at ...(around) 8:00 p.m (0000 GMT on Saturday),” Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters on Thursday. “I know that some ministers are extending their stay in New York in order to participate in that vote.”