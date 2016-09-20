U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an interview in New York City, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on world leaders at the United Nations to take measures against a U.S.-based cleric's "terrorist network" that he said threatened their security.

"I am calling, from this podium, to all our friends, to swiftly take the necessary measures against the Gulenist terrorist organization for their own safety and the future of their nations," Erdogan said.

Turkish authorities have accused Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating Turkey's failed coup in July.

Calling for an immediate political solution to resolve the crisis in Syria, Erdogan said, "Turkey's incursion into northern Syria in early September had led to establishing peace, balance and stability in a region taken over by hopelessness".

The president also accused the European Union of not keeping its promises over Turkey's EU membership.

(Reporting and writing by Parisa Hafezi; Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Editing by Howard Goller)