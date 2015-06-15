FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ban Ki-moon says ICC’s ruling on Bashir must be implemented
June 15, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ban Ki-moon says ICC’s ruling on Bashir must be implemented

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the United Nations at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court’s warrant for the arrest of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir must be implemented by countries who have signed up to the Hague court’s statutes, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday.

“The International Criminal Court’s warrant for the arrest of President al-Bashir on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes is a matter I take extremely seriously,” Ban Ki-moon said in Geneva.

South Africa’s justice ministry said on Monday it will argue against a court application to force the government to arrest Bashir who has been indicted by the ICC.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

