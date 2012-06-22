Trina CEO sees 2012 solar growth, revenue flat

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - China’s Trina Solar TSL.N, one of the world’s top-three solar-panel manufacturers, expects little revenue growth in 2012 -- the result of falling unit prices, tariffs in the United States and a sluggish Europe, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

Trina should sell solar, or “photovoltic”, panels with the generation capacity of 2.1 gigawatts this year, 40 percent more than in 2011, said Jifan Gao, Trina’s founder and CEO, in an interview at the United Nations Rio+20 conference in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Expected 2012 sales will have the capacity to power 2.5 million U.S. homes and Trina expects to nearly quadruple that to 8 gigawatts by 2015. Trina’s stock, however, has lost two-thirds of its value in the last 12 months. To revive it Gao plans to target new markets and expand beyond manufacturing into services.

“Our sales volumes are expanding but unit prices are falling fast,” Gao told Reuters through a translator. “Europe and Germany, our largest market, are slowing and new U.S. tariffs make it almost impossible for us to be competitive there.”

The squeeze on margins has been sharp and fast. Trina lost $38 million in 2011 on sales of $2.05 billion after posting a $311 million profit on sales of $1.86 billion the year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Operating profit fell to $31 million in 2012 from $417 million in 2011. First quarter 2012 revenue was more than a third lower than the $550 million recorded a year earlier.

Trina, founded by Gao in 1997, has traded on the New York stock exchange since 1996.

In the last 12 months Trina’s stock has lost 65 percent of its value. On Friday, its shares rose 0.13 percent to $7.10 in New York.

Plunging solar-power manufacturing costs and increased unit efficiency have helped slash the cost of solar power to 15 cents a kilowatt hour (KwH) from about $1 KwH 10 years ago. The price could fall 15-fold to 1 cent a KwH by 2022, far below conventional hydro and hydrocarbon generation costs, he said.

“The goal is to make solar reliable and affordable,” he said. “Solar can transform a world focused on carbon emissions.”

To deal with the squeeze, Gao is moving aggressively to sell more in China, which accounts for about 15 percent of his sales, and in emerging markets in South East Asia, Africa and in the Americas outside of the United States.

He expects sales in Europe, which accounts for about 45 percent of revenue, to fall this year and sales in the Americas, including the United States, to “grow a little”. Africa, he said, is growing at about 10 percent a year.

Gao, who owns about 10 percent of Trina’s stock, is also moving to transform Changzhou, China-based Trina from a purely manufacturing company into a company that gets 50 percent of its revenue from services by 2015 from about 3 percent today, he said.

Much of those services or “solutions” as Gao calls them, will be focused on metering and power management, including systems allowing solar power commercial and residential generators to sell power to local distribution systems and grids when they produce more than they need.

Besides falling prices, the biggest problem he faces is trade protectionism, Gao said.

A 35 percent tariff in the United States makes his Chinese-built equipment uneconomic in the one of his biggest markets and European manufacturers, who have seen much of their market go to producers such as Trina are also considering tariffs.

“This tariff is very unfair and it is making Chinese producers and consumers of many products think twice about purchasing American goods and raw materials,” he said.

“Besides it is only making solar more expensive for Americans, which is not good for the solar energy market or the environment.”

China’s slowing economy and government efforts to restrict credit have not yet had a big impact on sales or Trina’s ability to raise affordable working capital.

China will grow 7 to 8 percent in 2012 he said.