Macau developer linked to Jesse Jackson Jr. in court filing

Macau real estate developer Ng Lap Seng, accused of bribing former United Nations General Assembly president John Ashe, exiting U.S Federal Court in New York, New York U.S., June 27, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors say that a billionaire real estate developer from Macau accused of paying bribes to a former United Nations General Assembly president also gave gifts to former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr., according to court papers.

In papers filed this week in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said the developer, Ng Lap Seng, made gifts to a U.S. representative in return for introductions to U.S. officials and business people.

The prosecutors have not claimed that the gifts were illegal or identified the representative by name. But Ng's lawyers in a motion on Monday said it was Jackson, an eight-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Illinois, and the son of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr.

John Collette, a lawyer for Jackson, declined to comment.

Prosecutors said that starting in 2009, Ng gave the Democratic congressman gifts including cash, a watch, theater tickets, hotel rooms and meals.

They also said Ng, who was previously linked to a campaign fundraising probe during former U.S. President Bill Clinton's administration, made more payments after Jackson left Congress in 2012 amid a federal investigation.

Jackson pleaded guilty in 2013 to misusing campaign funds and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing in connection with Ng's case.

Ng's lawyers filed their motion on Monday in an effort to keep evidence about Jackson out of their client's May 30 trial. Ng, the founder of Macau-based real estate developer Sun Kian Ip Group, has pleaded not guilty to bribery and money laundering charges.

The new filings come after the Chicago Sun-Times in April reported on a 2015 letter by a Manhattan federal prosecutor detailing an agreement in which Jackson offered to secretly record conversations as part of an investigation.

The letter did not identify the investigation. The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Richenthal, is among those handling Ng's case.

Prosecutors have said Ng paid more than $500,000 in bribes to John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda, who served as General Assembly president from 2013 to 2014. Ashe died last June awaiting trial.

The prosecutors also said Ng paid bribes to Francis Lorenzo, a then-deputy U.N. ambassador from the Dominican Republic who pleaded guilty in March 2016 to bribery and money laundering charges as part of a deal to cooperate in the probe.