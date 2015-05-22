FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. panel adopts new rules on treatment of prisoners
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. panel adopts new rules on treatment of prisoners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A United Nations commission on Friday adopted revised rules on the treatment of prisoners in what human rights organizations hailed as a landmark deal to update 60-year-old international standards.

The so-called Mandela Rules, named for the late South African leader and former political prisoner Nelson Mandela, now go to the U.N. General Assembly for final approval.

“The Mandela Rules could herald in a new era in which prisoners’ human rights are fully respected,” Yuval Ginbar, a legal adviser at Amnesty International, said in a statement.

The standards adopted by the U.N. Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna include the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Ginbar said. They ensure the independence of health care staff and restrict disciplinary measures, including the prohibition of solitary confinement beyond 15 days.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.