a year ago
Outgoing Ban Ki-moon says likely successor Guterres is 'super choice'
#World News
October 6, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

Outgoing Ban Ki-moon says likely successor Guterres is 'super choice'

Antonio Guterres, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), arrives for a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland December 18, 2015.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday welcomed the likely nomination of Antonio Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister, as his successor.

"I know Guterres very well and consider it a super choice," Ban told reporters in Rome after a meeting with the Italian president.

"His experience as Portuguese prime minister, his wide knowledge of world affairs, and his lively intellect will serve him well in leading the United Nations in a crucial period," Ban said.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to formally nominate Guterres later on Thursday.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
