European Budget and Human Resources Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva holds a news conference after a meeting of the EU executive body in Brussels, Belgium, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

SOFIA The Bulgarian government on Wednesday nominated European Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva to stand for the United Nations Secretary-General post after another candidate, Irina Bokova, dropped in the ranking in the fifth U.N. Security Council secret ballot.

The nomination of Georgieva, a powerful deputy president of the European Commission responsible for the bloc's budget, increases the chances of Bulgarian taking over at the head of the global organization, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov told a government meeting.

"We consider that this will be a more successful nomination," Borisov told his ministers.

