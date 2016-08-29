Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees, pauses during a news conference for the launch of the Global Humanitarian Appeal 2016 at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres still leads the race to become the next United Nations Secretary-General after a third U.N. Security Council secret ballot on Monday, diplomats said.

The 15-member council cast a ballot for each of the remaining 10 candidates, and the choices are: encourage, discourage or no opinion. Guterres received 11 encourage, three discourage and one no opinion, diplomats said.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak jumped to second spot in the race, diplomats said.

The Security Council will hold secret ballots until a consensus is reached on a candidate to replace U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon of South Korea who steps down at the end of 2016 after serving two five-year terms.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)