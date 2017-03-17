FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief accepts resignation over report on 'apartheid' Israel
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 5 months ago

U.N. chief accepts resignation over report on 'apartheid' Israel

U.N. Secretary general Antonio Guterres address a news conference after holding a meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, March 8, 2017.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres accepted the resignation of the head of the U.N. West Asia commission on Friday after he asked her to remove from the internet a report accusing Israel of imposing an "apartheid regime" on Palestinians, a U.N. spokesman said.

"This is not about content, this is about process," said Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The secretary-general cannot accept that an under-secretary-general or any other senior U.N. official that reports to him would authorize the publication under the U.N. name, under the U.N. logo, without consulting the competent departments and even himself," he told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

