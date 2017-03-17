U.N. chief accepts resignation over report on 'apartheid' Israel

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres accepted the resignation of the head of the U.N. West Asia commission on Friday after he asked her to remove from the internet a report accusing Israel of imposing an "apartheid regime" on Palestinians, a U.N. spokesman said.

"This is not about content, this is about process," said Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The secretary-general cannot accept that an under-secretary-general or any other senior U.N. official that reports to him would authorize the publication under the U.N. name, under the U.N. logo, without consulting the competent departments and even himself," he told reporters.