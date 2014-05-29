UN expects drop in foreign investment in Latin America in 2014

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to fall slightly in 2014, after rising 5 percent to a record-high $185 billion last year, the regional United Nations’ body said on Thursday.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) attributed the expected drop in FDI in 2014 to slow economic growth over the last two years and a drop in metals prices, one of the region’s biggest exports.

“Despite that, the (UN) body has observed that transnational companies are still showing great interest in the long-term growth of regional consumption and the exploitation of natural resources,” it said in a report.

FDI in the region is forecast to vary between a 9 percent drop and a 1 percent increase in 2014, “depending on whether or not big company acquisitions are carried out.”

Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, received more than a third of the region’s entire FDI in 2013, some $64 billion. That was followed by Mexico with $38 billion, in large part due to Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) buyout of Mexico’s Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX.

Although Chile was the third largest recipient with $20 billion, it was also the country which saw the biggest drop from the previous year - down 29 percent, as mining investment in the world’s top copper producer slid in the face of a falling copper price CMCU3.

However, ECLAC head Alicia Barcena said the country remained attractive for FDI in the long-term, and defended a tax reform being pushed through parliament by the government, which business leaders have warned could further hurt investment.

“Investments are long term,” she said. “They cost money, and companies are not going to change their mind in the short term. Copper will continue to be attractive.”

Europe as a group was the main source of FDI, although inflows from crisis-hit Spain, a traditional investor in its ex-colonies, were much lower in 2013, the report said.

Overall, global FDI in 2013 was $1.46 trillion, with $756 billion of that invested in emerging economies, the UN body said.