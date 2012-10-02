U.N. agency cuts 2012 Latin America, Caribbean growth view

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean will likely expand by 3.2 percent this year and pick up the pace to grow 4.0 percent in 2013, the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on Tuesday.

ECLAC’s previous official estimate in June showed the region growing 3.7 percent this year, although the UN body’s head Alicia Barcena told Reuters in August that Latin American and Caribbean economies would likely grow between 3.2 percent and 3.3 percent.

“Weakness in the global economy, caused mainly by difficulties in Europe, the United States and China, has affected growth in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement.

The organization forecasts Brazil’s economic expansion at a sluggish 1.6 percent this year, speeding to 4.0 percent in 2013.

In contrast, Mexican growth is seen remaining stable at 4.0 percent both this year and next.

Argentina, Latin America’s No. 3 economy, is expected to grow just 2.0 percent this year -- below the rate that would trigger a roughly $4 billion payment to creditors holding the country’s growth-linked GDP warrants.

ECLAC forecasts Argentine growth of 3.5 percent next year.

Peru is seen growing at the quickest pace among major Latin American economies with a 5.9 percent expansion this year and 5.5 percent in 2013.