Police give all clear after Saudi, Qatar missions to U.N. evacuated
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
January 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Police give all clear after Saudi, Qatar missions to U.N. evacuated

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers arrive at 809 First Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police cleared a suspicious package on Tuesday that had led to the evacuation of a building opposite the United Nations headquarters in New York that houses the U.N. missions of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“It’s all over,” said John Miller, New York Police Department deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism. “It’s a couple of household items and a framed picture, no hazard.”

“It may just be a gift to the mission, we don’t know,” he told reporters.

A U.N. security official said the package was found in the Saudi Arabian U.N. mission.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse and Grant McCool

