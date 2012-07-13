Ten U.N. staff and aid workers detained in Myanmar, some charged

GENEVA (Reuters) - Ten staff members from the United Nations and international NGOs have been detained in Myanmar and charges have been lodged against at least some of them, the United Nations said on Friday, the day after U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres visited the country.

The detained staff include three Myanmar nationals working for the UNHCR, the agency’s spokeswoman Melissa Fleming told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva. She declined to give details.

Another UN official said the 10 detained included three from the U.N. World Food Programme and some from Doctors Without Borders, or Medecins Sans Frontieres.