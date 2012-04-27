U.N.'s Ban urges North Korea to refrain from nuclear test

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon attends a convocation before receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from M. A. Zaki, Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi April 27, 2012. Ban is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Friday urged North Korea not to take any further “provocative” actions, including carrying out a nuclear test.

North Korea has almost completed preparations for a third nuclear test, a senior source with close ties to Pyongyang and Beijing has said, an act that would draw further international condemnation following a failed rocket launch.

The isolated and impoverished state sacrificed the chance of closer ties with the United States when it launched the long-range rocket on April 13 and was censured by the U.N. Security Council, which includes the North’s sole major ally, China.

“Myself, in a statement as secretary general, have clearly urged them (North Korea) not to take any further provocative action, including nuclear tests,” Ban Ki-moon said on a visit to New Delhi.