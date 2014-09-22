FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to meet Iraqi leader in New York
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 22, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to meet Iraqi leader in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraq's new Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi sits before submitting his government for approval to parliament in Baghdad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hadi Mizban/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi while attending the United Nations General Assembly this week, the White House said on Monday.

It will be Obama’s first face-to-face meeting with al-Abadi since the Iraqi took over as prime minister this past summer and began forming a more inclusive government that Washington hopes will counter the threat of the Islamic State group.

Also while in New York, Obama will hold meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al Sisi.

On Oct. 1 in Washington, Obama with sit down for White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.