Italian diplomat elected as head of U.N. refugee agency

Filippo Grandi, head of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), gestures during an interview in Beirut February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hussein Malla/Pool

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday unanimously elected Italian diplomat Filippo Grandi to lead the United Nations refugee agency, which is struggling to cope with the biggest global refugee and migration crisis since World War Two.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced Grandi’s nomination last week. Grandi has held a number of senior U.N. posts and has years of experience at the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the agency he will lead.

From 2010 to 2014 Grandi headed the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). He is taking over as high commissioner from Antonio Guterres of Portugal, who will leave at the end of December.

Ban chose Grandi over Denmark’s former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who had been openly lobbying for the post. U.N. diplomats and officials said Ban was reluctant to appoint Thorning-Schmidt due to her support for restrictive policies on refugees while she was prime minister.

The diplomats and officials said Ban had been determined to appoint a European to the job.

They said that in addition to Thorning-Schmidt, two other European candidates for the post were Jasmine Whitbread, the British-Swiss head of the humanitarian organization Save the Children, and Achim Steiner, the German-Brazilian head of the U.N. Environment Program.

Revelations that one of the people involved in last week’s suicide bombing and shootings in Paris may have come to Europe as a refugee from the civil war in Syria is making the European Union and United States more reluctant to take in migrants.

The UNHCR expects refugees and migrants to arrive in Europe at a rate of up to 5,000 per day this winter. Most are fleeing Syria, though many are coming from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Ban disregarded a request from a large number of U.N. members to keep Guterres, UNHCR chief since 2005, at the helm of the agency for an extra year to cope with the refugee crisis.