a year ago
Obama will convene refugee meeting at United Nations: White House
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

Obama will convene refugee meeting at United Nations: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will convene a meeting with world leaders to discuss the global refugee crisis at a United Nations gathering next week, the White House said on Thursday.

"There are too few countries around the world that are bearing a significant burden in the form of hundreds of thousands, and in some cases even millions, of individuals who fled their home country to avoid violence," White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
