WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will convene a meeting with world leaders to discuss the global refugee crisis at a United Nations gathering next week, the White House said on Thursday.

"There are too few countries around the world that are bearing a significant burden in the form of hundreds of thousands, and in some cases even millions, of individuals who fled their home country to avoid violence," White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

