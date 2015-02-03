FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: U.N. plan on conflict zone risks poses legal issues, wants 2016 vote
#World News
February 3, 2015

Russia: U.N. plan on conflict zone risks poses legal issues, wants 2016 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it wants a United Nations aviation agency plan on sharing information about conflict zone risks put to a wider International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly vote in 2016, citing legal risks related to the proposal.

The ICAO has proposed testing a central website where states and agencies could publish public warnings about conflict zones. It comes after the downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine last year.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alden Bentley

