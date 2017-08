U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrives for the closing news conference during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon plans to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this month which will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax cited the forum officials as saying on Wednesday.

The European Commission has said that its President Jean-Claude Juncker plans to meet Putin during the forum in Russia's second-largest city.