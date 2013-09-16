U.S. says Sudan's president applied for visa to attend U.N. General Assembly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has applied for a U.S. visa to attend the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the State Department said on Monday, adding that he should not make the trip because he is accused of war crimes.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the United States had received Bashir’s application to attend the U.N. meeting, but “we would condemn any effort by him to do so.”

She declined to comment on whether the visa would be granted but said before Bashir goes to U.N. headquarters, he should present himself to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, which has indicted him.