Sudan says seeking U.S. visa for wanted President Bashir

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands for the national anthem on arrival at Bole International airport for the 21st Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said on Tuesday it had applied for a U.S. visa for President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, despite the International Criminal Court arrest warrant out against him over charges of masterminding genocide and war crimes in Darfur.

Sudan’s government said the visa would let the president attend the U.N. General Assembly next week.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said on Monday Washington had received the application, calling the move “deplorable, cynical and hugely inappropriate”.