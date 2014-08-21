FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Under Armour looking to lure Durant away from Nike: ESPN.com
#Sports News
August 21, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Under Armour looking to lure Durant away from Nike: ESPN.com

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 30, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team USA guard Kevin Durant (right) dribbles the ball against guard James Harden (left) during a team practice session at Mendenhall Center. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sports apparel retailer Under Armour is looking to lure NBA most valuable player Kevin Durant away from rival Nike in a deal worth as much as $285 million over 10 years, ESPN.com reported on Thursday.

The deal, sources told the website, includes Under Armour stock and other incentives, such a community center built in Durant’s mother’s name.

Nike would have the right to match the deal, which is a condition of Durant’s current contract with the Beaverton, Oregon-based athletic-apparel giant, the website reported.

Durant, who played high school ball in Maryland, would represent a major coup for Under Armour, a Baltimore-based company looking to put a dent in Nike’s dominance in basketball apparel.

A five-time All-Star for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant is one of the league’s most popular players, respected for both his on-the-court prowess as well as his humble demeanor.

ESPN said Durant’s representation, Roc Nation Sports, told Nike on Wednesday that he has a 10-year deal on the table with Under Armour worth between $265 million and $285 million.

Nike’s last offer, sources told the website, would have given the 25-year-old Durant a base and a minimum royalty guarantee that would equal no less than $20 million a year.

Under Armour could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
