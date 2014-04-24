FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletic apparel maker Under Armour's profit jumps 73 percent
April 24, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour's profit jumps 73 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UA.N) reported a 73 percent jump in first-quarter profit, driven by strong growth in sales of its athletic apparel and footwear.

Shares of the company, known for its HeatGear and ColdGear clothing, rose 5.7 percent to $57.5 in premarket trading.

Net income rose to $13.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $7.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 36 percent to $641.6 million.

Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

