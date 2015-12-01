FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ad tech firm Perion buys Undertone for $180 million in cash
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 1, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Ad tech firm Perion buys Undertone for $180 million in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Perion Network (PERI.TA) has bought digital advertising firm Undertone for $180 million in cash as it continues to expand in providing advertising to brands and publishers, it said on Tuesday.

Israel-based Perion (PERI.O), whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising, said the acquisition would immediately add to earnings. It creates a combined company with about $350 million in sales in 2015.

Perion will pay $91 million at closing, another $19 million in 18 months and $20 million in 2020. It also entered into a new credit agreement with existing Undertone lenders for $50 million.

Perion shares were up more than 10 percent in New York.

Undertone is expected to have 2015 revenues of $143-$145 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoirtisation on $21-$23 million, Perion said.

Perion said the acquisition substantially diversifies its revenue base, broadens its product suite with the addition of proprietary formats and enhances its mobile footprint.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.