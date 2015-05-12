FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kion made offer to buy UniCarriers: Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 12, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Kion made offer to buy UniCarriers: Frankfurter Allgemeine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German forklift truck maker Kion (KGX.DE) last month made a final offer for Japanese peer UniCarriers INCJPG.UL, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing the source of the information.

Kion, the world’s biggest forklift-truck maker after Toyota Industries (6201.T), has mandated Goldman Sachs on the planned purchase, the newspaper said in a preview of an article to be published on Wednesday.

Kion could not be reached for comment.

Reuters reported in March that Kion and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) were in talks to buy UniCarriers for up to 100 billion yen ($833.89 million), citing a source familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.