FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock ups stake to become UniCredit's top shareholder
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

BlackRock ups stake to become UniCredit's top shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BlackRock building is seen in New York June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

MILAN (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest money manager, has raised its stake in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) to become the Italian bank’s largest shareholder, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob’s website on Friday.

Investors in listed Italian companies must notify Consob if their stake exceeds 5 percent.

BlackRock also recently increased its holding in UniCredit’s domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) to 5 percent, and is thus Intesa’s second biggest investor.

Reporting by Gainluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.