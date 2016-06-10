FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit's new CEO will not be chosen before end July: paper
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2016 / 6:02 AM / a year ago

UniCredit's new CEO will not be chosen before end July: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - The choice of a new chief executive at UniCredit to replace the outgoing Federico Ghizzoni will not happen before the end of July, the bank’s chairman said on Friday in a newspaper interview.

“For the new CEO of UniCredit we will have to wait till at least the end of July,” Giuseppe Vita told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Some institutional investors at UniCredit are losing patience with the pace of progress in finding a successor to Ghizzoni.

The CEO agreed to step down in May after growing shareholder discontent over share price performance, profitability and stretched capital.

Vita told the newspaper there was a problem with capital and the bank had to find ways of strengthening its capital base.

“There are many paths, some of them we can take in the meantime, the others will be chosen by the new CEO,” he said.

Vita said UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, would remain a European bank headquartered in Italy.

“With the new CEO we will agree a new strategy which however cannot involve a complete change of route,” he said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.