UniCredit to discuss on June 1 choice of headhunter for new CEO

Unicredit's bank logo is pictured on block notes and pens at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday Chairman Giuseppe Vita and three of its top executives will meet on June 1 to discuss the selection of a specialist headhunter recruitment firm to help it find a new chief executive.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni would step down and asked Vita to start the succession process.

Candidates tipped for the job of CEO include Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former Societe Generale and UniCredit executive, UBS’s investment banking boss, Andrea Orcel, and Merrill Lynch’s Italy chief, Marco Morelli.