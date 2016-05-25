FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit to discuss on June 1 choice of headhunter for new CEO
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 25, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

UniCredit to discuss on June 1 choice of headhunter for new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Unicredit's bank logo is pictured on block notes and pens at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday Chairman Giuseppe Vita and three of its top executives will meet on June 1 to discuss the selection of a specialist headhunter recruitment firm to help it find a new chief executive.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni would step down and asked Vita to start the succession process.

Candidates tipped for the job of CEO include Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former Societe Generale and UniCredit executive, UBS’s investment banking boss, Andrea Orcel, and Merrill Lynch’s Italy chief, Marco Morelli.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.