UniCredit says ECB test may boost 2013 provisioning

Unicredit bank Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is pictured during an interview at the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN (Reuters) - The CEO of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy’s largest bank by assets, said on Monday he expected loan loss charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of Italy inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require more “provisioning efforts”.

Federico Ghizzoni also told reporters a revaluation of the Bank of Italy’s capital could result in a capital boost of 15-20 basis points for UniCredit, but warned this was a rough estimate and there was still a lot of regulatory uncertainty on the issue.