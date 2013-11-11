FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit says ECB test may boost 2013 provisioning
November 11, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

UniCredit says ECB test may boost 2013 provisioning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Unicredit bank Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is pictured during an interview at the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN (Reuters) - The CEO of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy’s largest bank by assets, said on Monday he expected loan loss charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of Italy inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require more “provisioning efforts”.

Federico Ghizzoni also told reporters a revaluation of the Bank of Italy’s capital could result in a capital boost of 15-20 basis points for UniCredit, but warned this was a rough estimate and there was still a lot of regulatory uncertainty on the issue.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
