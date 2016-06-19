FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UniCredit to name former industry minister as CEO: paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2016 / 8:34 PM / a year ago

UniCredit to name former industry minister as CEO: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Economic Development Minister Corrado Passera gestures as he speaks to Brazilian and Italian businessmen in Sao Paulo September 20, 2012.Paulo Whitaker

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's biggest bank by assets, is set to name former industry minister Corrado Passera as chief executive officer next week, Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.

UniCredit declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to reach Passera for comment.

The bank's current chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, has faced growing investor discontent with the bank's poor share price performance and stretched capital base. He agreed last month to step down when a successor is found.

Il Fatto said UniCredit would name Passera, who has also served as chief of the bank's biggest domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo ISPI.MI, on Friday, a day after Britain is due to vote on whether to remain a member of the European Union.

Sources close to UniCredit shareholders said the question of the new chief executive was still up in the air.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.