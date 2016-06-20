Passera has had no contacts with head hunter searching for UniCredit CEO: source

Corrado Passera gestures as he speaks to Brazilian and Italian businessmen in Sao Paulo September 20, 2012.

ROME (Reuters) - Corrado Passera, tipped as a top candidate for the job of chief executive at UniCredit, has had no contacts with the head hunting firm that is leading the search for a new boss for the bank, a source close to Passera said on Monday.

Daily Il Fatto Quotidiano said on Sunday Passera, a former industry minister and also former CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, could be named chief executive of UniCredit as early as this week.

"Corrado Passera has had no contacts with Egon Zehnder," the source said, referring to the headhunting firm tasked by UniCredit with finding a new CEO.