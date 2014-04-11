FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit bosses get no bonus for fourth year in a row
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 11, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit bosses get no bonus for fourth year in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The UniCredit Bank headquarters is pictured in Milan March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which reported record losses last year, will not pay bonuses to senior management for 2013, the fourth year in a row they will not receive one.

Federico Ghizzoni, chief executive of Italy’s largest bank by assets, received 2.3 million euros ($3.2 million) in total compensation in 2013, but no bonus, the bank said in its remuneration report on Friday.

“Considering the overall context, this year it was considered opportune not to proceed with the allocation of bonuses to the group top management, regardless of the achievement of individual results,” the bank said.

UniCredit said Ghizzoni earned a fixed salary of 1.47 million euros. The remainder was partly made up of payments approved by shareholders and non-monetary benefits.

UniCredit reported a 14 billion euro loss for 2013.

($1 = 0.7204 Euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.