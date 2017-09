The logo of UniCredit Bank Austria is pictured thorugh raindrops at a branch office in Vienna October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit (CRDI.MI), appointed Bernardo Mingrone as its new group chief financial officer, it said on Thursday.

Mingrone was previously CFO at Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

At UniCredit, he will have responsibility for Planning, Finance & Treasury and Investor Relations, reporting to Deputy General Manager for Strategy and Finance Marina Natale, the bank said.