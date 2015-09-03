FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit CEO says no numbers yet on potential lay-offs
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit CEO says no numbers yet on potential lay-offs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni declined to comment on Thursday on a report that the Italian bank was mulling more than 10,000 lay-offs saying there were no specific figures yet on the table.

“I do not comment because we are going to present our plan in November or in any case by the end of the year. We are working on it, it’s not the moment to talk, we still don’t have concrete numbers ourselves,” he said on the sidelines of an event.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday the Italian bank, the country’s biggest by assets, was considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as it reviews its strategic plan.

UniCredit, which employs 146,600 people and operates in 17 countries, has already announced 2,700 job cuts by 2018 that still need to be implemented.

The lender is reworking a five-year strategic plan, unveiled less than 18 months ago, to boost revenues and cut costs. Two union sources said the group had not discussed additional job cuts with unions.

The bank is under pressure to bolster its financial strength and cut costs - particularly in Germany and Austria - to allay once and for all market concerns that it may need to launch a capital increase, something Ghizzoni has repeatedly denied.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.