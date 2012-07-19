FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit not contacted in relation to Euribor probe: CEO
July 19, 2012

UniCredit not contacted in relation to Euribor probe: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has not been asked to provide information in relation to a broad probe into alleged manipulation of interbank lending rates, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Thursday.

“No,” CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference when reporters asked him if UniCredit had received any request to provide information.

The Financial Times reported that traders from Societe Generale, HSBC (HSBA.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) had been linked with a Barclays (BARC.L) trader under scrutiny for the attempted manipulation of the region’s benchmark interest rate.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto

