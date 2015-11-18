UniCredit, Generali sell down stakes in Bank of Italy: sources

A man stands in front of the Bank of Italy in Rome June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets and the country’s largest insurer have started selling down their stakes in the Bank of Italy to comply with a law that requires investors to reduce their holdings in the central bank to 3 percent by the end of 2016.

Lender UniCredit, which so far owned 22 percent of the Bank of Italy’s share capital, sold 3.2 percent for around 240 million euros ($256 million), two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Insurer Generali trimmed its shareholding in the Italian central bank by 0.86 percent to 5.5 percent, pocketing 60 million euros, the sources added.

On Tuesday, another Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said it had signed preliminary agreements to sell part of its own stake for 430 million euros.

These transactions, which occurred at book value, will slightly boost the sellers’ capital but deprive them of generous dividends paid by the Bank of Italy, analysts said.

The total value of the Italian central bank’s share capital is 7.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9362 euros)