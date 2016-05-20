Shares in Turkey's Yapi Kredi fall on report Unicredit reviewing holdings

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi (YKBNK.IS) fell more than 3 percent on Friday after a source said Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) was reviewing its holdings for a possible sale.

The source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters UniCredit was assessing the possibility of reducing some of its holdings including trimming stakes in its online broker FinecoBank, Yapi Kredi and Poland’s Bank Pekao PEO.WA.