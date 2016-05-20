FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Turkey's Yapi Kredi fall on report Unicredit reviewing holdings
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 20, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Shares in Turkey's Yapi Kredi fall on report Unicredit reviewing holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yapi Kredi Bank headquarters is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi (YKBNK.IS) fell more than 3 percent on Friday after a source said Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) was reviewing its holdings for a possible sale.

The source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters UniCredit was assessing the possibility of reducing some of its holdings including trimming stakes in its online broker FinecoBank, Yapi Kredi and Poland’s Bank Pekao PEO.WA.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.