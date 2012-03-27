UniCredit returns to profit in Q4 2011

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) eked out a last quarter profit of 114 million euros ($152 million) as it sought to turn a corner after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet led to a 10.6 billion euros loss in the previous three months.

Third-quarter writedowns, mostly related to goodwill, pushed UniCredit’s full-year results firmly into red territory, with a 9.2 billion euro loss for the whole of 2011. Italy’s biggest bank by assets had already scrapped the dividend for the year.

Net profit for the fourth quarter, the most acute phase of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, was well above a 30 million euro analyst consensus distributed by the bank and compared with 321 million euros in the last three months of 2010.

“The 2011 performance confirmed our group held up in a very difficult environment,” CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in a statement.

The bank was the first among Italian lenders to repair its balance sheet by booking big writedowns.

Its rivals have followed suit in the fourth quarter, with Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) posting a 10.1 billion euros loss and Monte dei Paschi also expected to post a big loss on goodwill writedowns when it reports results later this week.

The headline figure included 70 million euros of writedowns on Greek government bonds and one-off costs of 63 million euros.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio -- a measure of financial strength -- stood at 9.97 percent at end-2011 on a pro-forma basis, that is taking into account a 7.5 billion euro capital increase it carried out during unfavorable market conditions in January 2012.

The bank’s shares, which have lost 66 percent in the past year, extended gains on the back of results and were up 2.7 percent at 4.08 euros, outperforming the European DJ STOXX banking index, which was up 1.2 percent .SX7P.

Analysts said a healthy Core Tier 1 and lower provisions in the Italian corporate division suggested the worst was over.

“UniCredit needed to meet expectations given the recent right issue and these results look fine,” said one analyst who declined to be named.

UniCredit, which like its domestic peers was hit hard by a massive sell-off of Italian assets at the height of the crisis, announced 6,150 job cuts last November and scaled back its corporate and investment banking in a bid to focus on core retail operations and return to profit.

The bank, the only Italian name in a list of the most important global banks drawn up last November, is the country’s most internationally exposed lender, operating in 22 countries. ($1 = 0.7504 euros)