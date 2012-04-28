FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit's German unit sees strong first quarter: paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 28, 2012 / 12:17 PM / 5 years ago

UniCredit's German unit sees strong first quarter: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German unit of UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) has seen a strong first quarter, its Chief Financial officer told a German paper.

“The first quarter went well,” HypoVereinsbank CFO Peter Hofbauer told daily Boersenzeitung’s Saturday edition.

“But it is usually like that at the start of the year. It would be wrong to extrapolate that for the whole year,” he told the paper.

Unicredit is set to report first quarter earnings on May 10.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, Unicredit eked out net profit of 114 million euros ($151 million), as it sought to turn a corner after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet led to a 10.6 billion euros loss in the previous three months.

A good performance on UniCredit’s Italian home turf, which accounts for around 40 percent of the bank’s revenue, helped the bank turn the fourth-quarter profit.

Hofbauer told the paper that he expected HypoVereinsbank’s share of group earnings to structurally shrink, citing a pickup of Unicredit’s other business units.

“Hypovereinsbank is likely to contribute about half of the group’s earnings before taxes,” he said. ($1 = 0.7542 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.