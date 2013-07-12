FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard & Poor's downgrades Italy's biggest banks, insurer
July 12, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Standard & Poor's downgrades Italy's biggest banks, insurer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People are seen in front of a Unicredit bank in Rome November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s cut its credit ratings on the two biggest Italian banks, UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), as well as that of insurer Generali (GASI.MI), following its downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating.

Ratings for UniCredit SpA, the parent company of UniCredit, and the long-term rating of Intesa Sanpaolo, were lowered to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+', both with a negative outlook, the two lenders said on Friday.

Generali (GASI.MI) was reduced to ‘A-’ from ‘A’, with a negative outlook, Italy’s biggest insurer said in a statement.

The moves followed an S&P downgrade of Italy’s sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB+, with a negative outlook, on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, S&P said it also downgraded Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and put on creditwatch with a negative implication 23 Italian lenders, including Mediobanca, Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI, Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (EMII.MI), Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, Credito Emiliano (EMBI.MI) and Ubi Banca (UBI.MI).

“We expect to resolve the creditwatch placements over the coming weeks,” said the ratings agency.

Together with its downgrade, S&P revised down its economic outlook for Italy, projecting growth to contract 1.9 percent this year, compared with the government’s forecast for a 1.3-percent fall in output.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jennifer Clark, Steve Scherer and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
