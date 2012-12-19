FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit says could sell Kazakh unit
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 19, 2012 / 8:18 AM / 5 years ago

UniCredit says could sell Kazakh unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy’s biggest bank, would sell its Kazakh unit at the right price, the head of its central and eastern European operations said.

“It depends on the price. Generally speaking, it has to come to a crossroads which is price, which is the right buyer,” Gianni Franco Papa told journalists.

“If I look at how the situation was in Kazakhstan three or four years ago and what we have achieved in the last couple of years, I think that overall we are happy with the results of the bank,” he said.

Papa said the bank preferred to grow organically in eastern Europe rather than through acquisitions, although it would look at opportunities in Poland and Turkey.

“The only two countries that are attracting investments these days are Poland and Turkey,” he said. “If something comes up, we will look at it. We are not under pressure to buy. Our plan is for organic growth, not acquisition.”

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.