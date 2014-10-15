FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit sold $2.4 billion bad loan portfolio to AnaCap: CEO
October 15, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit sold $2.4 billion bad loan portfolio to AnaCap: CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of UniCredit is seen in downtown Milan, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has sold a portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 1.9 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to AnaCap Financial Partners as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank by assets said.

The sale comes after a similar deal with the same private equity firm in December last year on a 700 million euro bad loan pool and is part of the bank’s plan to strengthen its finances ahead of the outcome of a Europe-wide bank asset review later this month.

“It’s an operation dating back to two or three months ago, its impact is already incorporated in our first-half results,” said CEO Federico Ghizzoni, speaking on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday.

“It is part of our ongoing effort of reducing the non-performing loan portfolio.”

Ghizzoni said last week his bank was in talks to sell more bad loan portfolios, without elaborating on the potential bidders.

The lender will also discuss the sale of its UCCMB bad loan unit at a board meeting on Thursday. The sale could yield 700 million euros and sees a consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress (FIG.N) and Italian property group Prelios (PCRE.MI) pitted against a group of investors led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star.

(1 US dollar = 0.7825 euro)

Reporting by Andrea Mandala Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter

