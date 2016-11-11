Amundi CEO Yves Perrier poses during a ceremony for the debuts of Europe's top asset manager on Euronext Paris stock market at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MILAN France's Amundi, a consortium led by Poste Italiane, Australia's Macquerie and U.S.-based Ameriprise Financial have submitted binding offers to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

One of the sources said UniCredit would shortlist two of the four bidders by Monday, aiming to take a final decision by the buyer by Dec. 10.

One of the sources said the offers are valuing the asset manager between 3.2 billion ($3.48 billion) and 3.4 billion euros, excluding a 325 million euro cash position held by Pioneer.

The other source indicated a value range of 3.7-4.0 billion euros, yet without clarifying if this included Pioneer's liquidity.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)